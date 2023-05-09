NORMAL — The Town of Normal announced lane reductions and street closures Tuesday for routine maintenance.
Market Street will be reduced between Adelaide and Howard streets for road repairs starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Weather permitting, the town expects the work to be completed by Thursday.
Virginia Avenue will be closed from Linden to Hillcrest streets beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday for tree and stump removal near the intersection. Work is expected to be completed by noon Wednesday, weather permitting.
Questions about the Market Street reduction should be directed to Eric Murphy of public works at 309-454-9735, and questions about the Virginia Avenue closure can be directed to Tyler Bain, park supervisor, at 309-454-9568.
Route 66 Red Carpet Fest comes back to Lexington
Daniel 1
Gary Daniel of Peoria tells a joke about his hot rod on Saturday at the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Main Street
Classics, hot rods and sports cars lined up Saturday in downtown Lexington for the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
1968 Chevy Camaro SS
John Deterts of Bloomington polishes the headlights of his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS on Saturday at the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
1968 Buick Electra
Brad Wood of Heyworth and Edward Connor of Normal brought their classic cars to the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival on Saturday in Lexington. Connor is leaning on his 1968 Buick Electra.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Hughes and Torkelson
Tabitha Hughes and Star Torkelson organized the City of Lexington for the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival, which visited the small town on Saturday.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Daniel 2
Gary Daniel of Peoria talks about his 1954 Chevrolet C.O.E. on Saturday at the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
1954 Chevy COE
Gary Daniel's 1954 Chevrolet C.O.E. truck that he restored found its way Saturday to the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pickleball 2
Ben Peacock, 18, of Lexington returns a volley in a pickleball tournament on Saturday while Levi Idess, 20, of Lexington watches on as part of the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pickleball 1
Levi Idess, 20, of Lexington plays in a pickleball tournament on Saturday as part of the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in Lexington.
D. JACK ALKIRE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
