NORMAL — The Town of Normal announced lane reductions and street closures Tuesday for routine maintenance.

Market Street will be reduced between Adelaide and Howard streets for road repairs starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Weather permitting, the town expects the work to be completed by Thursday.

Virginia Avenue will be closed from Linden to Hillcrest streets beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday for tree and stump removal near the intersection. Work is expected to be completed by noon Wednesday, weather permitting.

Questions about the Market Street reduction should be directed to Eric Murphy of public works at 309-454-9735, and questions about the Virginia Avenue closure can be directed to Tyler Bain, park supervisor, at 309-454-9568.

