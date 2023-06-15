BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that two road work projects will begin next week in McLean County, totaling $27 million in funds from the Rebuild Illinois program.
A press release from IDOT said rehabilitative work on Interstate 55 commences Monday, weather permitting. The project will trace the interstate from the Logan County line near McLean to the Shirley interchange southwest of Bloomington.
IDOT said it will complete cold milling, patching, resurfacing and payment striping on 10 miles of interstate roads. The department expects the work to be done by Oct. 31.
IDOT advised drivers to plan for traffic delays, allow extra time for trips through these areas, and avoid these road work projects when possible. In these work zones, drivers should also watch for changing road conditions and new signs, refrain from speeding and using cellphones, and be on the lookout for laborers and equipment.
IDOT said it will enhance over 2,500 miles of highways and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years in the statewide Rebuild Illinois program. The department said $8.6 billion in improvements were made in the program's third year, covering 4,422 miles of highways, 412 bridges and 621 extra safety improvements.
To stay updated on work in IDOT District 5, follow the @IDOTDistrict5 account on Twitter.
Photos: 'Wild' Goldendoodles roam Napa country roads
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
Goldendoodles of Napa
NewsVu: Photos: 'Wild' Goldendoodles roam Napa country roads
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.
Traffic cruises north on Veterans Parkway from Commerce Parkway in Bloomington in this June 2018 file photo. Work is expected to commence next week on Veterans Parkway in Normal and I-55 southwest of Bloomington.