BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that two road work projects will begin next week in McLean County, totaling $27 million in funds from the Rebuild Illinois program.

A press release from IDOT said rehabilitative work on Interstate 55 commences Monday, weather permitting. The project will trace the interstate from the Logan County line near McLean to the Shirley interchange southwest of Bloomington.

IDOT said it will complete cold milling, patching, resurfacing and payment striping on 10 miles of interstate roads. The department expects the work to be done by Oct. 31.

Then, on two miles of Veterans Parkway, IDOT said it will carry out patching, milling and resurfacing from Clearwater Avenue to Old Route 66 in Normal.

Work begins Monday, and the department expects to wrap this project up by Sept. 30.

IDOT advised drivers to plan for traffic delays, allow extra time for trips through these areas, and avoid these road work projects when possible. In these work zones, drivers should also watch for changing road conditions and new signs, refrain from speeding and using cellphones, and be on the lookout for laborers and equipment.

IDOT said it will enhance over 2,500 miles of highways and almost 10 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years in the statewide Rebuild Illinois program. The department said $8.6 billion in improvements were made in the program's third year, covering 4,422 miles of highways, 412 bridges and 621 extra safety improvements.

To stay updated on work in IDOT District 5, follow the @IDOTDistrict5 account on Twitter.

