Road, trail closure starts Tuesday at Normal's Camelback Bridge

NORMAL — The
Town of Normal has announced a road and trail closure commencing this month.
A press release from the town said Virginia Avenue between South Linden and Hillcrest streets will be shut down at 7 a.m. Tuesday for repairs to the Camelback Bridge.
The wooden crossing that spans the Illinois Central branch of the Constitution Trail was originally erected in 1906, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 and then rebuilt in 2001.
The town acquired it in 1986 from Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for $89,000.
The release said Camelback Bridge needs to be re-decked and painted, and the
Town Council approved the renovations in April. Work is expected to continue until late October.
Additionally, Constitution Trail closures at Camelback Bridge will be needed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. starting Tuesday. Town engineers said day and night closures will be necessary later on in the project.
Signage will be placed on the trail approaching the work site. Access ramps to the trail from Virginia Avenue will be closed as well.
There is no identified detour route for trail users. The town is encouraging drivers to proceed with caution when traveling through the area.
Photos: Timbers collapse off the side of Camelback Bridge
032120-blm-loc-8camelback
A passerby photographs damage after heavy timbers collapsed off the side of the Camelback Bridge over Constitution Trail in Normal, Friday, March 20, 2020. The timbers were added to emphasize the historic character of the original structure. Both directions of Virginia Avenue are closed.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The straw that broke the camel's back
An engineer examines heavy timbers that collapsed Friday, March 20, 2020, from the side of Camelback Bridge over Constitution Trail in Normal. The timbers served a decorative purpose and the bridge appeared to solid after the mishap.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
032120-blm-loc-4camelback
An engineer examines heavy timbers that collapsed off the side of the Camelback Bridge over Constitution Trail in Normal, Friday, March 20, 2020. The timbers were added to emphasize the historic character of the original structure. Both directions of Virginia Avenue are closed.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
032120-blm-loc-3camelback
Both lanes of Virginia Avenue on Camelback Bridge over Constitution Trail were closed as part of the bridge collapse Friday, March 20, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
032120-blm-loc-5camelback
Weather damaged wood that supported decorative timbers on the Camelback Bridge over Constitution Trail displays splintering where the weight of the timbers caused the collapse, Friday, March 20, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
032120-blm-loc-7camelback
Heavy timbers that collapsed off the side of the Camelback Bridge lie on Constitution Trail in Normal, Friday, March 20, 2020. No one was injured.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
032120-blm-loc-6camelback
A passerby examines the heavy timbers that collapsed off the side of the Camelback Bridge over Constitution Trail in Normal, Friday, March 20, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
032120-blm-loc-9camelback
A passerby examines the heavy timbers that collapsed off the side of the Camelback Bridge over Constitution Trail in Normal, Friday, March 20, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
032120-blm-loc-10camelback
Photo courtesy of Normal Fire Department
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
