Road, trail closure starts Tuesday at Normal's Camelback Bridge

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has announced a road and trail closure commencing this month.

A press release from the town said Virginia Avenue between South Linden and Hillcrest streets will be shut down at 7 a.m. Tuesday for repairs to the Camelback Bridge.

The wooden crossing that spans the Illinois Central branch of the Constitution Trail was originally erected in 1906, added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 and then rebuilt in 2001. The town acquired it in 1986 from Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for $89,000.

The release said Camelback Bridge needs to be re-decked and painted, and the Town Council approved the renovations in April. Work is expected to continue until late October.

Additionally, Constitution Trail closures at Camelback Bridge will be needed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. starting Tuesday. Town engineers said day and night closures will be necessary later on in the project.

Signage will be placed on the trail approaching the work site. Access ramps to the trail from Virginia Avenue will be closed as well.

There is no identified detour route for trail users. The town is encouraging drivers to proceed with caution when traveling through the area.