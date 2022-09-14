Road, trail closure continues at Normal's Camelback Bridge

NORMAL — The Town of Normal has announced another road and trail closure for the Camelback Bridge Repair Project.

The Constitution Trail near the Camelback Bridge along Virginia Avenue will be closed through Sept. 27, weather permitting, as crews work to re-deck and paint the bridge.

The wooden crossing that spans the Illinois Central branch of the Constitution Trail was originally erected in 1906 and rebuilt in 2001.

It was acquired by the town in 1986 from the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for $89,000 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 and then rebuilt

The Town Council approved the renovations in April and work is expected to continue until late October.

There will be no access to the Constitution Trail from Virginia Avenue as the work continues.

Virginia Avenue between South Linden and Hillcrest streets will also remain closed to traffic, weather permitting.