BLOOMINGTON — Preventative maintenance is oftentimes the best maintenance, especially when it comes to roadways.

Yes, lane reductions and traffic redirections can be a pain, especially when they fall in the path of your daily commute. But it's much easier, and cheaper, to take care of, say, a sinkhole before it becomes one.

That's exactly what was going on at the intersection of Washington and East streets in downtown Bloomington during the first week of March.

"One of the (sewer) pipes had crushed or collapsed and they had to replace a segment of it," said Kevin Kothe, director of Public Works for Bloomington.

If left untreated, he said, "the eroding under the road would have continued, and a hole would have come up to the surface."

The city contracted George Gildner Inc. and Seth's Saw Service LLC to look under the street after a noticeable dip formed in the southwest corner of the intersection and crosswalk downtown.

Kothe said most of the sewer pipes in the oldest parts of Bloomington are made of clay. "Clay is inert," he said. "There's no chemicals to deteriorate it, but it's brittle."

Sometimes other work can cause the earth beneath to settle or otherwise crack the pipes, or they can simply shift, he said.

"Whether it be groundwater or a leak somewhere," Kothe said, "that water can travel through the earth ... it's gradually eroding the earth away."

That erosion can create "a void" underneath the pipe so that "the road's not supported anymore, the pipe's not supported anymore," Kothe said.

"As soon as you get a leak somewhere ... you can get that erosion over time and you get these sinkholes that form over time."

So, crews patched up the pipe where it had broken, and then they sent a camera further upstream to check for more damage, Kothe said.

The crews found two other sections that were "compromised," as Kothe put it.

All told, work took eight days to complete. "The city added an upstream manhole on the public sewer main approximately 60 feet west for access purposes," Kothe said.

That is much preferable to driving straight into a hole in the Earth.