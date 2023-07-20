NORMAL — The inaugural Medici On The Rocks street festival will held 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22 in uptown Normal.

North Street, from Uptown Circle through the intersection at Broadway and extending to west side of the Post Office building, will be signed "No Parking" after 10 a.m. and closed starting at noon on Saturday.

The roads are expected re-open around 11 p.m. A map of the closure can be found at arcg.is/1C95H0.

The event benefits the Bloomington Pub Club Rotary Foundation. It will feature craft cocktails, food, beer and live music from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

The event is cash only and admission is $7. Alcohol service is available for those 21 and up within the festival limits. Guests will be asked to show an ID at the gate and must have a wristband to purchase alcohol.

Contact Adam Fox at afox@normalil.gov or 309-454-9720 for more information.

21 photos from Children's Discovery Museum Supporter Thank You reception Beth Whisman, Sammi Kern, ISU President Emeritus Larry Dietz, Julie Dobski Mark Houska, Marlene Dietz, Dr. Holly Houska Amy Pitzer, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth Kim Schoenbein, Karen DeAngelis Tom Good, Bob Dobski Lynn and Neil Finlen Surinder and Narinder Sethi, Cindy Segobiano, Sonja Reece Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dave Selzer Barb Selzer, Dr. Kathy Bohn Jessica and Jaime Aranda Beth Whisman, Lauren Lurkins ,Paul Scharnett, Sammi Kern Mary Bennett Henrichs, Scott Henrichs Theresa and Joe Prosser Shari Buckellew, Beth Whisman Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Dr. Julie Dobksi, Dr. Larry Dietz Cindy and Mark Segobiano Neil Finlen, Steve Snyder Julie Dobski Marlene Dietz Dr. Larry Dietz Beth Whisman Bob Dobski