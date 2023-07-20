North Street, from Uptown Circle through the intersection at Broadway and extending to west side of the Post Office building, will be signed "No Parking" after 10 a.m. and closed starting at noon on Saturday.
The roads are expected re-open around 11 p.m. A map of the closure can be found at arcg.is/1C95H0.
The event benefits the Bloomington Pub Club Rotary Foundation. It will feature craft cocktails, food, beer and live music from the '70s, '80s and '90s.
The event is cash only and admission is $7. Alcohol service is available for those 21 and up within the festival limits. Guests will be asked to show an ID at the gate and must have a wristband to purchase alcohol.