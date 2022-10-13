Road closures planned Saturday during ISU Homecoming events

NORMAL — Multiple road closures have been announced as a result of
Illinois State University Homecoming festivities on Saturday morning.
The Town and Gown 5K and 1-mile Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. at the ISU Student Fitness Center and end on the Quad. The racecourse will affect traffic on College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street.
ISU's Homecoming Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of University Street and College Avenue and will end on School Street just south of Locust Avenue. Extensive street closures will be in place on College Avenue, School Street, North Street and Uptown Circle during the parade.
Roads will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Saturday and will reopen as safety permits following the festivities.
Parking at the College Avenue deck is free throughout the parade. Additional parking is available at the Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson lots.
Additional details about ISU Homecoming are available at
homecoming.illinoisstate.edu/events.
Dating back to 1929, the Illinois State University's Gamma Phi Circus has had performers taking part in gymnastics, diving, dancing and acrobatics of all sorts.
Mateusz Janik
ISU Homecoming: A look back at past homecoming highlights 🐦
2018: Redbirds Roll through Town
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine performs during the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Normal.
Lewis Marien, The Pantagraph
2018: Redbirds Roll through Town
Reggie Redbird and Illinois State University cheerleaders ride in the ISU homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Normal.
Lewis Marien, The Pantagraph
2018: Redbirds Roll through Town
Members of Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine run uphill to get back with the rest of the band during the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in uptown Normal.
Lewis Marien, The Pantagraph
2018: Redbirds Roll through Town
Illinois State University's competitive dance team entertain spectators during ISU's homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Normal.
Lewis Marien, The Pantagraph
2016: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade
The Illinois State University marching band plays for the homecoming parade Saturday in uptown Normal.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2016: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade
Reggie Redbird rings the Founders' Bell at the start of the Illinois State University homecoming parade Saturday as it headed up North Street in uptown Normal.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2016: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade
The Illinois State University cheerleading squad leads the crowd in cheers during the homecoming parade Saturday in uptown Normal.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2016: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade
The Illinois State University homecoming parade closes North Street Saturday in uptown Normal.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2016: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade
Illinois State University President Larry Dietz and his wife, Marlene, throw candy during the homecoming parade Saturday in uptown Normal.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2016: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade
Members of the Illinois State University band twirl their batons during the homecoming parade Saturday in uptown Normal.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2016: Illinois State University Homecoming Parade
Members of Heyworth High School band march in the Illinois State University homecoming parade Saturday in uptown Normal.
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2013: ISU Homecoming Court
Illinois State University homecoming king and queen Brian Kulaga and Sarah Bollinger ride in a Normal Fire Department snorkel truck during the homecoming parade, Saturday, October 5, 2013, in Uptown Normal. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2013: ISU Homecoming Parade
Members of the Illinois State University Unlimited Dance Team leap for joy during the school's homecoming parade, Saturday, October 5, 2013, in Uptown Normal. Thousands of ISU students, parents and fans lined the streets to celebrate the annual homecoming event. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2013: ISU Homecoming Parade
Thousands of Illinois State University fans crowded North Street in Uptown Normal as the ISU band and student body held a homecoming parade, Saturday, October 5, 2013. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2013: ISU Homecoming Parade
Illinois State University gymnastics team march in the homecoming parade, Saturday, October 5, 2013, in Uptown Normal. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2013: ISU Homecoming Parade
Members of the Illinois State University Gamma Phi Circus juggle while marching in the homecoming parade, Saturday, October 5, 2013, in Uptown Normal. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2013: ISU Homecoming Parade
Reggie Redbird rang a copy of the Old Main bell as he led Illinois State University fans during the homecoming parade, Saturday, October 5, 2013. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2013: ISU Homecoming Parade
Ashley Luhman of Cissna Park, rode the Illinois State University School of Kinesiology and Recreation float during the homecoming parade, Saturday, October 5, 2013. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber, The Pantagraph
2008: Illinois State University Homecoming
ISU marching band Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008, during the Illinois State University Homecoming parade in Normal. (The Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
2008: Illinois State University Homecoming
Children rush to pick up candy Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008, during the Illinois State University Homecoming parade in Normal. (The Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
2008: Illinois State University Homecoming
Illinois State University Homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 18, 2008, in Normal. (The Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.