Road closures planned Saturday during ISU Homecoming events

NORMAL — Multiple road closures have been announced as a result of Illinois State University Homecoming festivities on Saturday morning.

The Town and Gown 5K and 1-mile Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. at the ISU Student Fitness Center and end on the Quad. The racecourse will affect traffic on College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street.

ISU's Homecoming Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of University Street and College Avenue and will end on School Street just south of Locust Avenue. Extensive street closures will be in place on College Avenue, School Street, North Street and Uptown Circle during the parade.

Roads will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Saturday and will reopen as safety permits following the festivities.

Parking at the College Avenue deck is free throughout the parade. Additional parking is available at the Trail East, Trail West and Parkinson lots.

Additional details about ISU Homecoming are available at homecoming.illinoisstate.edu/events.