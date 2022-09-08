Road closures planned in uptown Normal for Rivian community event

NORMAL — A portion of Uptown Circle and Broadway will be signed "no parking" after midnight and closed at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The closures will include the entrance at North Street, the entrance and exit at West Beaufort Street, and the exit at East Beaufort Street. Broadway, from the south side of North Street through the west alleyway, will also be closed.
The closures are in preparation for the Rivian Community Appreciation event at Uptown Circle and Over the Edge private event at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 201 Broadway.
These areas are expected to reopen for normal traffic as soon as safely possible following the events at around 4 p.m.
A section of parking along North Street will be designated for delivery drivers only during these closures. A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at
https://arcg.is/0H90fD.
The Rivian Community Appreciation event is free, featuring the electric vehicles for the public to explore, live music, activities for kids, local food vendors and Rivian merchandise to purchase.
This event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Uptown Circle and in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza.
TOWN OF NORMAL
This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Uptown Circle and in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza.
For questions or addition information, contact Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 or
afox@normalil.gov.
Photos: 2022 Bloomington Labor Day Parade
090622-blm-loc-28parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospitals Tin Lizzie Patrol marched in the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-29parade.JPG
The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-30parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-31parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets for the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-32parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-33parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospital marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-34parade.JPG
Carl Sellmyer watched the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington. He said, "It's a fun day to celebrate work."
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-35parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets for the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-17parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-18parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-19parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said he was proud to march in the Labor Day parade as its parade marshal on Monday morning in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-20parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said he was proud to march in the Labor Day parade as its parade marshal Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-21parade.JPG
Parade watchers in the Grossinger Motors Arena parking garage try to catch a ball during the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-22parade.JPG
Jen and Roger Gonzalez came out to the Labor Day parade Monday morning in downtown Bloomington to photograph their daughter, Joanna, in the University High marching band.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-23parade.JPG
Jen and Roger Gonzalez came out to the Labor Day Parade in the morning Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington to photograph their daughter, Joanna, in the University High marching band.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-24parade.JPG
Sheet Metal Workers Local 1 marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-25parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of AFSCME Local 1110, Renee Nestler of AFSCME Council 31 and Sharon Chung with the McLean County Democrats spoke together before the start of the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-26parade.JPG
Laborers International of North America Local 352 prepare to march in the Labor Day Parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-27parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-2parade.JPG
Fifty American flags were marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-3parade.JPG
Latisha Brooks brought her young children with her to the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-4parade.JPG
The Bloomington Fire Department marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-5parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets Monday from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park for the Labor Day parade.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-6parade.JPG
A man and his tractor in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-7parade.JPG
Illinois State University cheerleaders marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-8parade.JPG
Illinois State University dancers marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-9parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-10parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-11parade.JPG
A tuba player for Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine takes a breath during the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-12parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospitals Tin Lizzie Patrol marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-16parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-1parade.JPG
Local radio stations drove in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.