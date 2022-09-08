Road closures planned in uptown Normal for Rivian community event

NORMAL — A portion of Uptown Circle and Broadway will be signed "no parking" after midnight and closed at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The closures will include the entrance at North Street, the entrance and exit at West Beaufort Street, and the exit at East Beaufort Street. Broadway, from the south side of North Street through the west alleyway, will also be closed.

The closures are in preparation for the Rivian Community Appreciation event at Uptown Circle and Over the Edge private event at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 201 Broadway.

These areas are expected to reopen for normal traffic as soon as safely possible following the events at around 4 p.m.

A section of parking along North Street will be designated for delivery drivers only during these closures. A map highlighting the road closures can be found online at https://arcg.is/0H90fD.

The Rivian Community Appreciation event is free, featuring the electric vehicles for the public to explore, live music, activities for kids, local food vendors and Rivian merchandise to purchase.

This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Uptown Circle and in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza.

For questions or addition information, contact Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov.