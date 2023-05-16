NORMAL — The Medici Country BBQ event will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 along North Street in front of Medici in Normal.

Several streets and parking areas will be signed "No Parking" after 10 a.m. and closed at noon on Saturday in preparation for the event.

North Street will be closed from Uptown Circle through the intersection of Broadway and halfway to the intersection with Fell Avenue. The road is expected to re-open to traffic at approximately 11 p.m.

The event will also feature live music, including Ryle Irish, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Harvest Songs, 5-7:15 p.m.; and Austyn Weston Band, 7:45-9:45 p.m.

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase but may only be consumed only within designated areas.

A map of the road closure can be found at arcg.is/O8zO8.

For more information, contact Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov.