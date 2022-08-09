Road closures planned in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Starting Wednesday, there will be multiple road closures in Normal for sanitary sewer lining work. 

The left northbound lane of North Main Street will be closed from College Avenue to Gregory Street. Turning movements at East Willow and East Locust streets will be impacted at various times during the work. 

The left westbound lane of Gregory Street will also be closed from the bridge to Cardinal Court. Turning movements may be impacted at various times during the day. 

Both closures will be from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Other closures include the right northbound lane of South Main Street which will be closed from Dry Grove Street to College Avenue from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday. Turning movements will be maintain during the work. 

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through any of these areas. 

A map spotlight of the road closures can be found here at the following links: https://arcg.is/Syni4https://arcg.is/0qTvG8 and https://arcg.is/PmreX.

Any questions may be directed to public works operations manager Jason Comfort at (309) 454-9917.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

