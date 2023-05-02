NORMAL — Normal Ave. between Willow Street and Bowles Street is closed for sanitary sewer repair.

The closure began at 7 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, weather permitting.

There is a lane reduction on Rockingham Drive between Northfield Drive and Crossing Drive that began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday for pavement repairs. The reduction will last until further notice.

There is also a lane reduction on Chaffee Drive between Heather Ridge and Pipeline Road that began at 8 a.m. on Monday for pavement repairs. The reduction is expected to last until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through these areas.

Contact 309-454-9735 or 309-454-9766 for more information.