NORMAL — University Court between Main Street and Normal Avenue is closed for sanitary sewer repairs.

The closure began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to last until Thursday, June 22, weather permitting.

All traffic will need to use the North entrance off Bowles Street. There will be no access from Willow Street.

There is also a lane closure on Shepard Road at North Pointe Drive for pavement repair. The closure began at 7 a.m. on Monday and is expected to last until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through these areas.

Contact 309-454-9738 or 309-433-3425 for more information.