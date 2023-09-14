NORMAL — The southbound lane of Broadway between College Avenue and Beaufort Street will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 for pavement repairs.

The closure is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Friday.

Starting at 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, northbound Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street will also be closed for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Southbound Constitution Boulevard from Mulberry Street to Uptown Circle will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the areas.

Call 309-454-9638 for more information.

