Road closures planned in Normal Saturday for Medici Country BBQ event

NORMAL — The Medici Country BBQ: Bourbon, Beers and Bands event will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday along North Street in front of Medici restaurant in uptown Normal.
Live music for the event will include Duke Ourlser, Nick Sizemore and the NATU band. Alcoholic beverages may be served, and may only consumed within the designated areas. The event will benefit Pet Central Helps.
In preparation for the event, North Street will be closed from Uptown Circle through the intersection of Broadway, and halfway to the intersection with South Fell Avenue. The streets and parking areas will be signed "no parking" after 10 a.m. and closed at noon on Saturday. The road is expected to reopen to traffic around 11 p.m. Saturday.
PHOTOS: Leah Marlene's "American Idol" journey
'Sanctuary' - May 8
Leah Marlene performs "Sanctuary" to reach the "American Idol" top five on Sunday, May 8.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
"American Idol" judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie give Leah Marlene a standing ovation on Sunday, May 8.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene performs "Sanctuary" to reach the "American Idol" top five on Sunday, May 8.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
'Electric Love'
Leah Marlene interacts with a band member as she performs "Electric Love" on "American Idol" on Sunday.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene belts "Electric Love" by BØRNS, her choice for Sunday's TikTok-themed challenge on "American Idol."
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan
Derry Grehan and daughter Leah Marlene, a top seven contestant on "American Idol," pose during a visit to Disneyland last week.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan laugh during a visit to Disneyland last week. Grehan, lead guitarist for the band Honeymoon Suite, taught his daughter how to play guitar and piano, and also shared a passion for songwriting with her.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene at Disneyland
Leah Marlene is showing during "American Idol" filming for the show's Disney-themed episode.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene and Derek Hough
Leah Marlene poses with celebrity coach Derek Hough during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene interacts with celebrity coach Derek Hough during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - May 1
Leah Marlene sings "When She Loved Me" from "Toy Story 2" during "American Idol" on Sunday. The performance paved her way to the show's top seven contestants.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene and dad Derry Grehan ride a rollercoaster during filming for the Disney-themed episode of "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene performs "When She Loved Me" during "American Idol" on Sunday, May 1.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Pixar Pier
Leah Marlene poses at Disneyland during filming for the "American Idol" Disney-themed episode. The 20-year-old Normal native told The Pantagraph that she "didn't really grow up on Disney movies, so it was fun to experience the magic."
RICHARD HARBAUGH, ABC
Leah Marlene poses at Disneyland during filming for the "American Idol" Disney-themed episode.
RICHARD HARBAUGH, ABC
American Idol - ... Bruno
Nicolina, Leah Marlene, Lady K, HunterGirl and Emyrson Flora perform in the opening for "American Idol" on Sunday.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Emyrson Flora, Christian Guardino and Leah Marlene are shown onstage on "American Idol" on Sunday.
RAYMOND LIU, ABC
Leah Marlene - 'Make You Feel My Love'
Leah Marlene performs "Make You Feel My Love" to reach the "American Idol" top 10 on April 25.
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - "Happy Together"
Leah Marlene performs "Happy Together" on "American Idol" on April 24.
ERIN MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - top 11
Leah Marlene reacts to the news that voters chose her to be among the top 11 "American Idol" contestants.
ERIN MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - April 14
Leah Marlene, shown during her April 18 performance, made it to the top 14 contestants in "American Idol."
ERIC MCCANDLESS, ABC
Leah Marlene - April 17
Leah Marlene performs on "American Idol" on April 17.
CHRISTOPHER WILLARD, ABC
Leah Marlene - Audition
Normal-raised Leah Marlene is shown during her audition for this season's "American Idol" contest.
Provided by American Idol
