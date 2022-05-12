Road closures planned in Normal Saturday for Medici Country BBQ event

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Medici Country BBQ: Bourbon, Beers and Bands event will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday along North Street in front of Medici restaurant in uptown Normal.

Live music for the event will include Duke Ourlser, Nick Sizemore and the NATU band. Alcoholic beverages may be served, and may only consumed within the designated areas. The event will benefit Pet Central Helps.

In preparation for the event, North Street will be closed from Uptown Circle through the intersection of Broadway, and halfway to the intersection with South Fell Avenue. The streets and parking areas will be signed "no parking" after 10 a.m. and closed at noon on Saturday. The road is expected to reopen to traffic around 11 p.m. Saturday.

