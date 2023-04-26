NORMAL — Apple Street between Madison and Main streets is closed for a water main replacement project that began Wednesday.

Harris Street between University and Main streets is closed due water main replacement.

The road closures will remain in effect through the completion of the projects, which is expected to be by the end of May, weather permitting.

Access will be maintained for local traffic only. No parking is allowed on the streets during the project.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area.