Road closures planned in Normal for Bloomington Gold Corvettes show

NORMAL — Several roads in uptown Normal will be signed "no parking" after noon and closed at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The closures will include Beaufort Street between Linden Street and Uptown Circle; the alleyway connecting Beaufort Street and Railroad Place in the 100th block of Beaufort Street; the Trail East parking lot; and the Parkinson lot.

The closures are in preparation for the Bloomington Gold Corvettes 50th Anniversary Homecoming Block Party celebration starting at 7 p.m. Saturday The event will feature food, drinks and live music by Femme Fatale. The event is free and open to the public.

Other events associated with Bloomington Gold will take place throughout Bloomington-Normal Thursday through Saturday, including a ticketed car show at Illinois State University.

Visit bloomingtongold.com or contact 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

