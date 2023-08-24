NORMAL — Several streets and parking areas will be closed for the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal this Saturday and Sunday.
These roads includes East Beaufort Street from Linden Street to Uptown Circle; all of Uptown Circle; West Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle to the Uptown Station Parking Deck entrance; North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue; Broadway from the north side of the post office building through the intersection at North Street; a portion of the Trail East parking lot; and Constitution Boulevard.
These roads will be signed "no parking" starting at noon Friday and will be closed at 2 p.m. The parking deck will remain accessible from West Beaufort Street throughout the event.
Constitution Boulevard will be signed "no parking" starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will be closed at 2 p.m. Friday.
A map spotlight of the closures and be found at
arcg.is/1eLuPS0.
Designated accessible parking will be available in the Trail West parking lot and along Broadway south of North Street. The Trail East lot will be reserved for vendor parking.
All areas are expected to reopen to vehicular traffic around 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit
uptownnormal.com/sweetcorncircus or contact 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov.
2022-23 President of the Gamma Phi Circus Abby Carlson talks about the circus, how to get involved and their upcoming performances at the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
Photos: Sweet Corn Circus opens in uptown Normal for the weekend
082519-blm-loc-6sweetcorncircus
Bloomington Kiwanis Club member Katie Klein serves corn Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
082519-blm-loc-3sweetcorncircus
Volunteers shuck corn Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
082519-blm-loc-1sweetcorncircus
Russ Hany, left, juggles with Illinois State University junior Zackary Martin, an accounting major from Saint Rose, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal. The event resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday.
082519-blm-loc-8sweetcorncircus
Patrons grab utensils for their corn Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
082519-blm-loc-9sweetcorncircus
A visitor to the Sweet Corn Circus dresses for the event Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
082519-blm-loc-5sweetcorncircus
A youngster digs into an ear of corn Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
Sweet Corn Circus
The Sweet Corn Circus is a free, all-day event in Normal. The event will include performances throughout the days Aug. 28-29 from Gamma Phi Circus and CirqueMania.
Feelin' corny
Bloomington Kiwanis Club member Jill Hutchison serves corn Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
082519-blm-loc-7sweetcorncircus
The love of corn was to be found Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
