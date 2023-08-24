NORMAL — Several streets and parking areas will be closed for the Sweet Corn Circus in uptown Normal this Saturday and Sunday.

These roads includes East Beaufort Street from Linden Street to Uptown Circle; all of Uptown Circle; West Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle to the Uptown Station Parking Deck entrance; North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue; Broadway from the north side of the post office building through the intersection at North Street; a portion of the Trail East parking lot; and Constitution Boulevard.

These roads will be signed "no parking" starting at noon Friday and will be closed at 2 p.m. The parking deck will remain accessible from West Beaufort Street throughout the event.

Constitution Boulevard will be signed "no parking" starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will be closed at 2 p.m. Friday.

A map spotlight of the closures and be found at arcg.is/1eLuPS0.

Designated accessible parking will be available in the Trail West parking lot and along Broadway south of North Street. The Trail East lot will be reserved for vendor parking.

All areas are expected to reopen to vehicular traffic around 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit uptownnormal.com/sweetcorncircus or contact 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov.

