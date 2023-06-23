NORMAL — The eastbound lane of West Vernon Avenue under the viaduct will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure is for pavement repairs. A detour will be set up to School Street.

The road closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The lane closure along Gregory Street between Adelaide and Main streets has also been extended until 2 p.m. Friday. The closure is for pavement repairs.

Additionally, beginning Monday, Beaufort Street will be closed between Main and University streets for a water main replacement project. The road is expected to reopen by the end of Wednesday, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through these areas.

