NORMAL — The eastbound lane of West Vernon Avenue under the viaduct will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday.
The closure is for pavement repairs. A detour will be set up to School Street.
The road closure is expected to last until 5 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.
The lane closure along Gregory Street between Adelaide and Main streets has also been extended until 2 p.m. Friday. The closure is for pavement repairs.
Additionally, beginning Monday, Beaufort Street will be closed between Main and University streets for a water main replacement project. The road is expected to reopen by the end of Wednesday, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through these areas.
Make sure hazardous materials are stored safely and inform first responders of any potential dangers
Who was honored? Photos from Heartland's President’s Medallion Awards ceremony
President’s Medallion Honorees Mary and John Penn
President’s Medallion Honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz
President’s Medallion Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
President’s Medallion Honoree Bob Brucker
Bob and Julie Dobski, Karen DeAngelis, Cindy Segobiano, visiting Rotarians from India Sukhi and Kirandeep
Julie Dobski, Al Bedell, Dee Frautschi
Mark and Dianna Johnson, Charlotte and Joe Talkington
Mary Campbell, Julie Dobski
Roosmarijn and Interim ISU President Andover Tarhule, Julie Dobski
Patty McManus, Chris Downing, Steve MacManus
Peg Doran, Joan Bullard, Janet Hood
John Penn, Mike Matejka, Hank Campbell
Jerry Ringer, Pat Grogg, Carole Ringer
Jean-Marie Taylor, Jennifer and Stan O’Connor
Alauna McGee, Kym Ammons Scott
Lidia Halder, Wendy West, Raegan Rinchiuso, Larissa McIlvain, Gena Glover
Heartland Community College Vice President, External Relations, Kelli Hill
Crowd enjoys the beautiful night
Heartland Foundation Board Chair Kirk McCullick
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille
Heartland Board of Trustees vice-chair Janet Hood
President’s Medallion Honoree Jerry Ringer
President's Medallion honoree Carole Ringer
Janet Hood, President’s Medallion honorees Carole and Jerry Ringer, Jim White, HCC President Keith Cornille
President’s Medallion Honoree Marlene Dietz
President’s Medallion Honoree Larry Dietz
President’s Medallion Honoree Larry Dietz
Janet Hood, Julie Dobski, President’s Medallion honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz, HCC President Keith Cornille
Janet Hood, Nancy Evans, Bob Brucker, HCC President Keith Cornille
President’s Medallion Honoree John Penn
Janet Hood, President’s Medallion honorees John and Mary Penn, HCC President Keith Cornille, Mary Campbell
HCC President Keith Cornille congratulating John Penn
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.