NORMAL — Road closures are planned around the Illinois State University campus next week as students return to campus for the fall semester.
Move-in begin Monday, August 14, and will last through Sunday, August 20. Students will be moving into housing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
During move-in, both lanes on Fell Avenue will be closed between Mulberry Street and College Avenue, and Fell Avenue southbound will be closed from North Street to Beaufort Street.