NORMAL — A lane reduction is planned next week on East Beaufort Street between South Linden Street and Uptown Circle, and on Broadway from West North Street to West Beaufort Street.

The reductions are for pavement repairs, with work scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. Monday and expected to be done by 3 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

The area will reopen each afternoon and close again at 4 a.m. the following workday.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.

Map spotlights of the closures can be viewed at arcg.is/101Ln and arcg.is/1vJTqi.

Call 309-454-9638 for more information.

Photos: Girls Intercity Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course