NORMAL — Fell Avenue will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, between West Vernon Avenue and Hester Avenue where West Irving Street begins.
The closure is for pavement sealing. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
The road closure is expected to last until noon Wednesday, weather permitting.
A map of the road closure can be found at www.arcg.is/1P0yKi1
Call 309-454-9738 for more information.
