NORMAL — Sections of westbound West Vernon Avenue, under the viaduct, will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure is for pavement repairs. The Town of Normal will set up a detour to School Street. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The road will reopen at 3 p.m. Wednesday for the evening, then close again at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The road closure will be completed by 3 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.

The Town of Normal has provided a map of the affected areas: arcg.is/9mj9b0.

Questions should be directed to Eric Murphy, Assistant Supervisor of Public Works, at 309-454-9738.

