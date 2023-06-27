NORMAL — Sections of westbound West Vernon Avenue, under the viaduct, will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The closure is for pavement repairs. The Town of Normal will set up a detour to School Street. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
The road will reopen at 3 p.m. Wednesday for the evening, then close again at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The road closure will be completed by 3 p.m. on Thursday, weather permitting.
The Town of Normal has provided a map of the affected areas: arcg.is/9mj9b0.
Questions should be directed to Eric Murphy, Assistant Supervisor of Public Works, at 309-454-9738.
23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars
23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars
Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd V12 Vantage
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 4MATIC+
Audi R8 Coupe quattro
Audi R8 Spyder quattro
Lamborghini Huracan Coupe
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Dodge Charger SRT Widebody
Cadillac CT5 V
Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody
Ferrari North America Inc. 812 Competizione
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Phantom
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Ghost
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Cullinan
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 4Matic
Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Monza SP1
Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Daytona SP3
Bugatti Chiron
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.