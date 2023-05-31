Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL — Kerrick Road between Main and North Linden streets will be closed for a road improvements beginning Thursday.

The road closure is required for the Kerrick Road and Main Street Improvement Project in Normal The work is expected to be closed until October 1, weather permitting.

Local access to the warehouse on Kerrick Road will be maintained from North Linden Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.

A map spotlight of the closure can be found at www.arcg.is/1CXLHP0.

