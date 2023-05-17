NORMAL — Beaufort Street at the entrance to Uptown Circle will be closed for pavement repairs beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The road was previously closed on Wednesday for pavement repairs. The work is expected to be completed by 3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the closure can be found at arcg.is/1OC4mu.
Share the fun from the Sharin' of the Green Parade
Brendan Denison, Linda Bomya
Mark Tremper, Sam Hazleton
Jeremy Plue, Jenny Lee-Plue
Donna Edward, Mary and John Burns
Lauren and RC McBride, Neil and Shawn Finlen
Maggie Bratcher, Kimberly Lindholm, Jaime Russell, Leah Forrest
Kinsella and O’Malley Families
Bicyclists Ellie B and Bella Levine
Jeannine Tomlinson, Kelli Kiefer
Karen Stailey-Lander with Abbey
Barrett Mings helping Emily Mings with her skate
Emery, Jada, Frank and Wurth entry
Paula Sweeney, Jamie Dorsey
Kathleen Lorenz and supporters
Neil Finlen, Keith Palmgren
Scott Whitman, Dick Steffen
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
