NORMAL — Livingston Street and Morgan Street between Hovey Avenue and Adelaide Street will be closed starting Thursday.

The closure is for a water main replacement project and will remain in effect until the project is completed.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area. Access will be maintained for local traffic only.

No parking will be allowed on the street during the project.

Call 309-454-9572 for more information.