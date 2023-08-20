NORMAL — Beech Street between Basswood Lane and Raab Road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

The closure is for concrete pavement patching and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, weather permitting.

Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Access to Carriage Hills subdivision will be available at the intersection of Beech Street and Carriage Hills Road.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.

A map spotlight of the road closure can be viewed at arcg.is/ijz9H.

For more information, contact Normal Project Engineer Eric Herbst at 309-454-9744.