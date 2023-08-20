NORMAL — Beech Street between Basswood Lane and Raab Road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
The closure is for concrete pavement patching and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, weather permitting.
Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Access to Carriage Hills subdivision will be available at the intersection of Beech Street and Carriage Hills Road.
Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the road closure can be viewed at arcg.is/ijz9H.
For more information, contact Normal Project Engineer Eric Herbst at 309-454-9744.
Man arrested after parachuting from Eiffel Tower, and more of today's top videos
A man was arrested in Paris after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, firefighters are working to stop a massive wildfire in Spain, and more of today's top videos.
A man was arrested in Paris on Thursday after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, police and the monument's operator said. He was q…
Firefighters made progress Friday in their fight against a huge wildfire on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife that has forced the evacuat…
This little guy is who many are now calling “Pomcasso”. That’s because 11-year-old Glitter has picked up a new hobby, painting beautiful works…
Wildfires have become a common thing over the last decade thanks to climate change caused by humans and poor land management practices. Scienc…
Over a hundred Japanese protesters gathered on Friday in front of the Japanese Prime Minister's office, opposing the government's decision to …
There were celebrations at Edinburgh Zoo this week as resident giant panda Yang Guang celebrated his 20th birthday.