Road closure planned Monday in uptown Normal

NORMAL — Uptown Circle will be closed from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday for the Illinois State University Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The Big Red Machine and cheerleaders will begin their performances at 6:30 p.m. followed by the lighting of the uptown trees at approximately 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be accompanied by a slideshow of 100 years of homecoming displayed in the windows of 1 Uptown Circle.

ISU President Dr. Terry Goss Kinzy and Normal Mayor Chris Koos will be helping to kick off the event. 

The event is free and open to the public. No reservations are required. The uptown Normal lights are funded jointly by the Redbird Pride Committee and the Town of Normal.

A map spotlight of the road closure can also be found online.

Call 309-454-9595 for questions.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

