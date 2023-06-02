NORMAL — The northeast side of Uptown Circle from Beaufort Street to Constitution Boulevard will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
The closure is for curb and pavement repairs. No local access will be maintained.
The road closure is expected to last until 3 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.
A map of the road closure can be found at arcg.is/0u1jX9.
Call 309-454-9738 for more information.
Share the fun from the Sharin' of the Green Parade
Brendan Denison, Linda Bomya
Mark Tremper, Sam Hazleton
Jeremy Plue, Jenny Lee-Plue
Donna Edward, Mary and John Burns
Lauren and RC McBride, Neil and Shawn Finlen
Maggie Bratcher, Kimberly Lindholm, Jaime Russell, Leah Forrest
Kinsella and O’Malley Families
Bicyclists Ellie B and Bella Levine
Jeannine Tomlinson, Kelli Kiefer
Karen Stailey-Lander with Abbey
Barrett Mings helping Emily Mings with her skate
Emery, Jada, Frank and Wurth entry
Paula Sweeney, Jamie Dorsey
Kathleen Lorenz and supporters
Neil Finlen, Keith Palmgren
Scott Whitman, Dick Steffen
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
