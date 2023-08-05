NORMAL — The southbound lane on Broadway between North Street and West College Avenue will be closed starting at 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
The closure is for pavement repair and is expected to be completed by 4 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the area.
A map spotlight of the closure can be found at arcg.is/1XjbOW.
Call 309-454-9738 for more information.
