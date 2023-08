NORMAL — The southbound lane on Broadway between College Avenue and North Street will be closed starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The closure is for pavement repair and is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, weather permitting.

Drive through services at the Post Office will be limited, but an effort will be made to not disrupt the service throughout the day.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area.

Call 309-454-9738 for more information.