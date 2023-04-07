NORMAL — The intersection of Virginia Avenue and Broadway will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
The closure is for sanitary manhole repairs.
The closure is expected to last until 3 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
A map spotlight can be found at arcg.is/18yTfu0.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
