NORMAL — The south side of Uptown Circle and the eastbound lane on East Beaufort Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

The closure is for the delivery of the Luckey Climber for the Children's Discovery Museum. The museum was awarded grant funding to replace its previous Luckey Climber exhibit, named for the architect who designed the feature, which has brightly colored climbing "petals" suspended from the ceiling of the three-floor building.

The installation will take some time, but museum director Beth Whisman said she expects it to be ready for a "first look" during the Playla fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 9. The climber will be ready for play later in the fall, with details to be announced when available.

Drivers are encouraged to be cautious while traveling through the area Monday.

The closure is expected to be completed by 10 a.m. that day, weather permitting.