HUDSON — Part of Lake Spur Road, also known as 2500 North Road, will be temporarily closed to through traffic until Thursday, March 30, weather permitting.

The road will be closed in sections between Illinois 251 and 1750 East Road to allow for culvert work in the area. Closures are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily but could be extended because of weather or other unforeseen issues.