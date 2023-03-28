HUDSON — Part of Lake Spur Road, also known as 2500 North Road, will be temporarily closed to through traffic until Thursday, March 30, weather permitting.
The road will be closed in sections between Illinois 251 and 1750 East Road to allow for culvert work in the area. Closures are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily but could be extended because of weather or other unforeseen issues.
Visit
mcleancountyil.gov/highway or call 309-663-9445 for more information.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Featured speaker Bill Flick
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Perry Rock, Marie Leuchtenberg
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cathy Clary, Jeff Aaberg
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kimberly Rowatt, Gregg Watson
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Katherine Wills, Alexis Kalish
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Alexis and Mike Kalish, Neil and Donna Claussen
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Busey Bank Team
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sun Fanis, Don Cooper
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Marilyn Lewis, Janie McRoberts, Sue Braun
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Taylor Morgan, Renee Stagno
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lisa Kramer, Jan Dogen
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Char Cremeens, Linda Lancaster
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sandy Hinthorn, Cora Parrish
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jean and Jeff Dickerson
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pat Luber
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lora Schumm, Betty Steinlicht
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ruth Stewart
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jim Gumm, Judy Cole, Leslie Gumm
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bill and Bev Gale
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jake mug
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jean Newmister, Annie Korshak
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tina Zammuto, Molly Wuethrich
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jeff Aaberg
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brett Petersen, Busey Bank
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Packed house
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Featured speaker Bill Flick
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
