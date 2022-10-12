 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road closure planned Friday on Raab Road in Normal

NORMAL — Starting Thursday at 5 a.m., West Raab Road at Main Street in the eastbound lane will have intermittent lane closures.

The closure is for sewer cleaning and televising. The closure is expected to be completed by 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

