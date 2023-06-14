NORMAL — Pine Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Friday, between Beech and Teegan streets.

The closure is for a new water main installation. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

Access will be maintained for local traffic only, and access to One Normal Plaza Park will be maintained off Lincoln Street.

No parking is allowed on the street while repair work is being completed.

The road closure is expected to last until the end of the day Tuesday, weather permitting.

A map of the road closure can be found at www.arcg.is/0Xy1Le.

For more information, contact Normal water project engineer, Alan Alward, at 309-454-9572.

