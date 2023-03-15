NORMAL — A road closure at 809 Kern St. will take place Thursday for sewer repairs.
The work will begin at 7 a.m. and drivers are urged to use caution when traveling though the area.
The road closure is expected to be completed by Monday, March 20, weather permitting.
All local access will be maintained during this time.
A map of the road closure can be found online at www.arcg.is/1rr4O90.
Contact 309-433-3425 for more information.
Share the fun from the Sharin' of the Green Parade
Brendan Denison, Linda Bomya
Mark Tremper, Sam Hazleton
Jeremy Plue, Jenny Lee-Plue
Donna Edward, Mary and John Burns
Lauren and RC McBride, Neil and Shawn Finlen
Maggie Bratcher, Kimberly Lindholm, Jaime Russell, Leah Forrest
Kinsella and O’Malley Families
Bicyclists Ellie B and Bella Levine
Jeannine Tomlinson, Kelli Kiefer
Karen Stailey-Lander with Abbey
Barrett Mings helping Emily Mings with her skate
Emery, Jada, Frank and Wurth entry
Paula Sweeney, Jamie Dorsey
Kathleen Lorenz and supporters
Neil Finlen, Keith Palmgren
Scott Whitman, Dick Steffen
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.