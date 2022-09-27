Road closure planned along Constitution Boulevard

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — A portion of Constitution Boulevard will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 7 a.m.

The road will be closed from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street until 4 p.m. for tree light installations. 

The intersections of Constitution Boulevard at College Avenue and Mulberry Street will remain open throughout the project. 

A map highlighting the road closure can be found online at https://arcg.is/PGHjO.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

