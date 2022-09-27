Road closure planned along Constitution Boulevard

NORMAL — A portion of Constitution Boulevard will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at 7 a.m.
The road will be closed from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street until 4 p.m. for tree light installations.
The intersections of Constitution Boulevard at College Avenue and Mulberry Street will remain open throughout the project.
A map highlighting the road closure can be found online at https://arcg.is/PGHjO.
