NORMAL — Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to College Avenue will be closed Tuesday for curb and pavement repairs.
The road closure will affect the northbound lane only and is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
The work will last until noon Wednesday, weather permitting.
A map of the road closure can be found online at: www.arcg.is/1r45nf.
Contact 309-454-9735 for more information.
