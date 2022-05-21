Road closure begins Monday on Fell Avenue in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Fell Avenue will be closed between North and Beaufort streets for building work, the Town of Normal announced Friday. 

During this time, PIPCO Companies will be using a crane for work at the top of Watterson Towers.

Sidewalk closures will also be permitted during this time for both the west and east sidewalks of Fell Avenue.

Access will be maintained for local traffic only, and there will be no parking on the street.

The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, May 27, weather permitting.

A map spotlight of the road closure can be found at https://arcg.is/TL90b.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

