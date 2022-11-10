Retail deals for veterans on Nov. 11 and beyond

BLOOMINGTON — Retail businesses are offering plenty of discounts for active-duty military and veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

Military.com keeps updated, verified information about deals at businesses throughout the U.S. Below is a compilation from military.com along with local deals.

AARP - Join for $9 per year with a five-year term and save up to 43%. Or join for one year for $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum - Free admission for military personnel.

Adidas - Veterans and active-duty military get 40% off sitewide until Nov. 12.

American Giant - Active-duty military, Reservists, National Guard, veterans and military family members get 30% off online Nov. 7-11.

Bear Mattress - Veterans and current military receive 40% off sitewide after online verification Nov. 11.

Branded Bills - Veterans, active-duty military and dependents get 25% off online Nov. 11-13.

Brides Across America - Wedding gown giveaway for military in partnership with bridal salons across the country in November. Qualifying brides register to attend the event at a participating bridal salon by completing the registration form. There is a $75 tax-deductible donation required when registering for the event. Attend the event and select one of the designated gowns on display.

Dollar General - Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard, Reserve and immediate family members save 20% Nov. 10-13 on in-store purchases.

Goodyear Auto Service - Active-duty military and veterans get free Car Care Checks, plus an additional 10% off tires and services. Schedule appointments Nov. 10-14 and redeem service through Nov. 17.

Grace for Vets - Car washes who join this program offer free car washes to veterans and service members Nov. 11.

Great Clips – On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut Nov. 12-Dec. 9.

Hertz - All veterans receive 20% off the base rental rate. Book from Nov. 7-11 and pick up Nov. 11-Jan. 31.

HYLETE - For an extra 10% off service league pricing, use code "VET10". For $20 off a $100 purchase, use the code "VET20". One code per order. Valid Nov. 11-13.

JB's Gourmet Spice Blends - Get a 15% off Nov. 6-13 with code "Veteran."

Kohl’s - Veterans, active and former military personnel and their immediate families get 30% off in store Nov. 11-13.

Sleep Number - Active-duty military and veterans receive 20% off most Sleep Number 360 smart beds, all bases, and most bedding through Nov. 14.

Sport Clips - Free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service on Nov. 11.

Staples - Active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families get 25% off Nov. 6-12.

Target - 10% military discount through Nov. 12. Discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies online and in-store.

TOPS - Veterans and active military personnel receive 11% off Nov. 11.

Tractor Supply Co. - Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get 15% off Nov. 11.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture - Veterans and active-duty military can schedule a free haircut from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Normal location off of Raab Road by calling 309-449-8010.

Vitamin Shoppe - Through Nov. 13, veterans get 25% off in-store.

Walgreens - Nov. 11-14, veterans, active-duty military and their families receive 20% off.