 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Retail deals for veterans on Nov. 11 and beyond

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Retail businesses are offering plenty of discounts for active-duty military and veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

Military.com keeps updated, verified information about deals at businesses throughout the U.S. Below is a compilation from military.com along with local deals.

AARP - Join for $9 per year with a five-year term and save up to 43%. Or join for one year for $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum - Free admission for military personnel.

Abraham Lincoln Museum

A group photo is taken of children as they pose beside figures of the Lincoln family in front of a replica of the White House as visitors tour the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield on April 8. The museum will offer free admission for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11.

Adidas - Veterans and active-duty military get 40% off sitewide until Nov. 12.

American Giant - Active-duty military, Reservists, National Guard, veterans and military family members get 30% off online Nov. 7-11.

Bear Mattress - Veterans and current military receive 40% off sitewide after online verification Nov. 11.

Branded Bills - Veterans, active-duty military and dependents get 25% off online Nov. 11-13.

Brides Across America - Wedding gown giveaway for military in partnership with bridal salons across the country in November. Qualifying brides register to attend the event at a participating bridal salon by completing the registration form. There is a $75 tax-deductible donation required when registering for the event. Attend the event and select one of the designated gowns on display. 

Dollar General - Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard, Reserve and immediate family members save 20% Nov. 10-13 on in-store purchases.

Goodyear Auto Service - Active-duty military and veterans get free Car Care Checks, plus an additional 10% off tires and services. Schedule appointments Nov. 10-14 and redeem service through Nov. 17.

Grace for Vets - Car washes who join this program offer free car washes to veterans and service members Nov. 11.

Great Clips – On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut Nov. 12-Dec. 9.

Hertz - All veterans receive 20% off the base rental rate. Book from Nov. 7-11 and pick up Nov. 11-Jan. 31.

HYLETE - For an extra 10% off service league pricing, use code "VET10". For $20 off a $100 purchase, use the code "VET20". One code per order. Valid Nov. 11-13.

JB's Gourmet Spice Blends - Get a 15% off Nov. 6-13 with code "Veteran."

Kohl’s - Veterans, active and former military personnel and their immediate families get 30% off in store Nov. 11-13.

Veterans Day events planned in Bloomington-Normal

Sleep Number - Active-duty military and veterans receive 20% off most Sleep Number 360 smart beds, all bases, and most bedding through Nov. 14.

Sport Clips - Free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service on Nov. 11.

Staples - Active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families get 25% off Nov. 6-12.

Target - 10% military discount through Nov. 12. Discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies online and in-store.

TOPS - Veterans and active military personnel receive 11% off Nov. 11.

Tractor Supply Co. - Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get 15% off Nov. 11.

Chicken coops for everyone: A rural chain is thriving as millennials flee cities

Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get 15% off Nov. 11 at Tractor Supply Co.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture - Veterans and active-duty military can schedule a free haircut from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Normal location off of Raab Road by calling 309-449-8010.

Vitamin Shoppe - Through Nov. 13, veterans get 25% off in-store.

Walgreens - Nov. 11-14, veterans, active-duty military and their families receive 20% off.

Officials from the McLean County Museum of History celebrated the rejuvenation of the World War II memorial in downtown Bloomington. Saturday's ceremony came 25 years after the memorial was first dedicated.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News