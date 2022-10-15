Repairs for Rivian recall underway at Normal facility

NORMAL — Following a voluntary mass recall of Rivian vehicles last week, it was smooth sailing for owners getting their vehicles inspected and repaired this week at the Normal service center.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a fastener connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been improperly tightened and could affect the steering of about 13,000 of Rivian's 15,332 electric pickup trucks, SUVs and Amazon delivery vans produced to date. About 14,217 Rivian vehicles have been made at the company's plant in Normal.

The company has established pop-up service centers across the country in areas where there is a higher density of Rivian owners.

“I’ve had other vehicles that had recalls, so it seemed like a normal thing for cars to go through,” said Brett Henneberg, recruiting operations specialist at Rivian and owner of a Rivian R1S. “I’m happy they let us know as soon as they did.”

This is the third recall issued by Rivian, following an improperly secured seat belt anchor in August and, in May, an improperly calibrated air bag system that could not be deactivated when a child or child seat was in the front passenger seat.

Zach Dietmeier, senior manager of plant communication and policy at Rivian, said the company is inspecting and, if necessary, properly securing the steering knuckle fasteners in affected vehicles.

If the components require a replacement, the company will complete the necessary replacement, but most owners will be in and out of service centers within five minutes, Dietmeier said.

For the small percentage where replacement parts are needed, Rivian will provide loaner vehicles.

"Safety is our absolute No. 1 priority,” Dietmeier said. “The response time is also key, not only from the company’s perspective but from the customer to ensure that there isn’t any second thought when you’re out on the roadways.”

Henneberg said the entire process of pulling in and having his vehicle inspected took less than five minutes, all while he was still sitting in his truck.

“It’s been an easy process here,” Henneberg said. “I mean, as a customer, I'm staying in my car and it seems like it’s simple.”

Kris Williams, a retired Bloomington city employee, said she did not experience any noise, vibration or change in steering performance from her R1T's front suspension, but she stopped by the pop-up service center Thursday morning to get it checked before her next trip.

Williams said she simply raised the ride height from the onboard display and let the mechanic work on the fasteners while she and her dog sat inside the truck, away from the cold October wind.

"I think it was less than five minutes and it was flawless," Williams said. "It's just so fun to drive that I look forward to being behind the wheel every time."

Anton Kozlovsky, a senior manager in the sustaining reliability group at Rivian, said when he heard about the recall, his impression was that it would be an easy fix. He took time before his shift on Friday to get his R1T inspected.

“These (mechanics) are doing an amazing job and it’s incredibly convenient, quick and easy to stop by and let them take care of it,” Kozlovsky said. “I’ve been impressed with how the company has handled all of these issues.”

As of Friday afternoon, the pop-up service center in the company’s parking lot at 100 Rivian Motorway had seen about 30 vehicles come in for inspection. Rivian expects to be done with repairs in less than a month.

“If people aren’t able to make it to the pop-up, they can reach out to their guide and we’ll get them plugged in with our service team directly,” Dietmeier said.

Customers can stop by for a free inspection and, if needed, repair, at the pop-up service center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers can also schedule a mobile service appointment to come to their home, or make an appointment at the Rivian service center.