Rep. Thomas Bennett to fill Jason Barickman's Senate seat

BLOOMINGTON — The 53rd Legislative District Committee voted to appoint state Rep. Thomas Bennett, R-Gibson City, to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Jason Barickman, who
announced his resignation in December.
Committee chairman Dave Rice said of the five who applied to fill the term, Bennett was the best choice to meet the needs of the new 53rd District.
Other applicants in the running included Normal City Council member Stan Nord, Washington Mayor Gary Manier, Mike Levin of Normal and Mike Kirkton of Gridley.
With Bennett vacating his position to join the Senate, the 53rd Legislative District Committee now must appoint a new House Republican to take his place within 30 days.
Barickman announced his resignation on Dec. 5 and said he hoped to make his children the priority while they are at an age where parental involvement is critical.
