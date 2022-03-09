Renovations coming to Miller Park Zoo with $750K grant

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo has been awarded $750,000 in state funds from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Public Museum Capital Grant.
The grant will go toward infrastructure and basement renovations on the 108-year-old Katthoefer Animal Building, the largest of all the projects on the zoo grounds. The grant does not require the City of Bloomington to match the grant funds.
“The Katthoefer Animal Building opened in 1914, so any building that old needs work done,” said Jay Tetzloff, zoo superintendent. “Work in the basement includes electrical, concrete and piping. It also will include building and renovating animal areas that will improve areas for the animals, mostly birds, that come inside for the winter.”
These renovations will include a new pool in the tropical rainforest area and two new small exhibits in the Katthoefer Animal Building for the reticulated python and a large lizard species. The new reticulated python exhibit will double the size of the current snake who is over 17 feet long.
“I think the community will be pleased to know that we are caring for this historic and much-loved building for the future,” Tetzloff added.
Work for these projects will begin in late 2022.
The grant comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $19.7 million grant for 36 Illinois Public Museum Projects to help improve their facilities and develop new new exhibits. The grant is funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
Visit BloomingtonParks.org or illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Museum-Capital-Grants.aspx for more information.
