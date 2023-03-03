NORMAL — Registration for Normal Parks & Recreation's 2023 baseball season is open now.
Registration can be completed at
www.normalil.gov/1708/Miracle-League. Scholarships are available.
New this year, the Miracle League of Central Illinois is collaborating with the Normal Parks & Recreation Department.
Parks & Recreation Director Doug Damery said the town will provide support in the registration process and marketing to grow the number of players and volunteers.
"It's a great program and we are excited to provide some support to it in hopes that it will grow," Damery said. "There's a lot of opportunity there."
The Miracle League of Central Illinois provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to experience the benefits that come from playing baseball. The league offers a unique opportunity for every player to hit the ball, run the bases and win every time they step on the field.
Steve Mace, board president of the Miracle League, said the game is also an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities to make new friends, build confidence and have something on their calendars to look forward to.
"Nobody that has ever come out to the field has regretted their time spent there," Mace said. "They all come away from the experience feeling good about themselves and have a heartwarming experience."
The league is 13 years old and plays at the Corn Crib in north Normal.
Volunteer registration is not open yet, but will be accessible at
www.normalil.gov/1708/Miracle-League.
People can also donate to and sponsor the Miracle League online at
www.miracleleagueci.com/donation-and-sponsorships.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
