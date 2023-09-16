BLOOMINGTON — Registration is now open for Miller Park Zoo's educational classes and camps.
Animal Crackers is one of the main offerings. Each month there is a story, animal encounter, a craft and a snack. The monthly topic is a surprise. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.
The registration fee is $8 per child for zoo members or $13 for non-members. Registration includes admission to the zoo for the child and one adult on the day of the class. The program is for ages 3 to 5. Unregistered siblings of any age may not attend.
Classes for each month are identical, so families should only register for one class each month.
Classes will be held from 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Sept. 29-30; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 30; 5-6 p.m. Sept. 29; 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Oct. 27-28; 5-6 p.m. Oct. 27; and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
Call 309-434-2250 for more information.
As temperatures continue to rise throughout McLean County this week, Miller Park Zoo employees are hard at work to ensure the safety of hundreds of animals.
Paula Pratt, Miller Park Zoological Society Director of Development; Tracy Patkunas, Peggy Hundley, Dee Frautschi
Jeff Holtke, Ben Jeffreys, Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson
Lisa Hicks, Katie Fudge Matthews
Amanda and Dan Jones
Brad and Ronda Glenn
Jeff and Donna Aldrich, Katie and Austin Myers
Jacki Orton, Jenny MacPherson
Jeremy Studebaker, Kelley Staub
Lynden McGriff, Mike Endris
Volunteers Liz Sullivan and Michelle Forbes
Hanna Bacayo, Debra Ludvigsen, Pat Bacayo
Helena Lefkow, David Page, Debi Turner
Anne Himmel, Santino Lamancusa, Aianna Zachary
Strolling through the zoo
Sara Kemp, Stephanie Meints, Nallely Cavazos
Thomas Garverick, Shelbi Frye, Vicky and John Lauth
Chaparro Jaso, Ema Garcia
Julie and Steve Kubsch
Guests enjoying samples from Industry Brewing Mike Anderson and Jayne Jarigese
Taylor Pena, Keegan Fitchorn and Cathy Wentworth serve Chris Godsey
Mo Baybordi, Megan Howe, Shaun Rascoe
Jared, Jennifer, Travis, and Rachel Gibson
Mandy and Cari Evers, Jeni Reed
Sarah Lessen, Rick Potocki
Cassie and Emma Smith, Aly Frantzen, Tanner Crawford
Emily Themer, Derek Mitzel
Cheryl Magnuson, Erin Rogers
Ben Jeffreys, Cathy Wentworth
