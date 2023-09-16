BLOOMINGTON — Registration is now open for Miller Park Zoo's educational classes and camps.

Animal Crackers is one of the main offerings. Each month there is a story, animal encounter, a craft and a snack. The monthly topic is a surprise. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.

The registration fee is $8 per child for zoo members or $13 for non-members. Registration includes admission to the zoo for the child and one adult on the day of the class. The program is for ages 3 to 5. Unregistered siblings of any age may not attend.

Classes for each month are identical, so families should only register for one class each month.

Classes will be held from 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Sept. 29-30; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 30; 5-6 p.m. Sept. 29; 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Oct. 27-28; 5-6 p.m. Oct. 27; and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 28.

Call 309-434-2250 for more information.

Watch now: Photos from Brews at the Zoo Paula Pratt, Miller Park Zoological Society Director of Development; Tracy Patkunas, Peggy Hundley, Dee Frautschi Jeff Holtke, Ben Jeffreys, Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson Lisa Hicks, Katie Fudge Matthews Amanda and Dan Jones Enjoying the evening Tori Fowler Brad and Ronda Glenn Jeff and Donna Aldrich, Katie and Austin Myers Jacki Orton, Jenny MacPherson Jeremy Studebaker, Kelley Staub Lynden McGriff, Mike Endris Volunteers Liz Sullivan and Michelle Forbes Hanna Bacayo, Debra Ludvigsen, Pat Bacayo Helena Lefkow, David Page, Debi Turner Anne Himmel, Santino Lamancusa, Aianna Zachary Strolling through the zoo Carrie Adkins Todd and Natalie Schmidt Sara Kemp, Stephanie Meints, Nallely Cavazos Karlie Tucker, Kari Wade Thomas Garverick, Shelbi Frye, Vicky and John Lauth Chaparro Jaso, Ema Garcia Julie and Steve Kubsch Guests enjoying samples from Industry Brewing Mike Anderson and Jayne Jarigese Kait and Doug Whiston Red Panda Taylor Pena, Keegan Fitchorn and Cathy Wentworth serve Chris Godsey Mo Baybordi, Megan Howe, Shaun Rascoe Jared, Jennifer, Travis, and Rachel Gibson Mandy and Cari Evers, Jeni Reed Sarah Lessen, Rick Potocki Cassie and Emma Smith, Aly Frantzen, Tanner Crawford Emily Themer, Derek Mitzel Flamingoes Cheryl Magnuson, Erin Rogers Ben Jeffreys, Cathy Wentworth