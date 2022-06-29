Registration open for Bloomington Labor Day Parade

BLOOMINGTON — Registration for the Bloomington Labor Day Parade is now open.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, stepping off from Front and Lee streets in downtown Bloomington, heading south on Lee Street to Wood Street, and then moving west on Wood Street to Miller Park.

Those who wish to participate can register at bntrades.org.

The parade, sponsored by the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, features local union marching units, heavy construction equipment, Illinois State University's "Big Red Marching Machine," local high school bands, community organizations, elected officials and more.

This year's theme is "Vote Yes: Workers' Rights Amendment," referring to the November election, which will feature a referendum on a proposed constitutional amendment enshrining workers' rights to organize a union and bargain collectively.

For more information, email bntradesandlabor@gmail.com or contact Adam Heenan at 815-757-5432 or Mike Matejka at 309-208-1120.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

