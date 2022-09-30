Regional Office of Education plans 'Substitute Sign Up Day' in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Regional Office of Education #17 will host a Substitute Sign Up Day from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The event will be held at the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

Three licenses will be available to choose from, including substitute teacher requiring a bachelor's degree, for $165; short-term substitute teacher requiring an associate degree or 60 hours of college credit, for $95; or a paraprofessional license requiring an associate degree, 60 hours of credit or passing the ParaPro exam, for $130.

Attendees are asked to bring a photo ID, a credit or debit card and their transcripts. All transcripts should be official and unopened. Fingerprinting will be available on site. 

Those applying for a short-term substitute license will need to complete the training that will be offered on site, or during additional virtual dates and times to be offered by ROE #17.

Visit roe17.org for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

