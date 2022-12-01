Red wolf at Miller Park Zoo dies

BLOOMINGTON — One of the red wolves at Miller Park Zoo has died unexpectedly.

The wolf, one of two at the zoo, started overheating during a medical exam, according to a Thursday news release from the City of Bloomington. Zoo staff provided immediate attention, but in the end decided there were low chances of recovery, and the wolf was euthanized.

The wolf and his brother were born in 2018 and have lived at Miller Park Zoo their entire lives. They are two of around 245 red wolves at zoos across the country.

Red wolves are considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates there are around 20 left in the wild.

The wolf had been receiving a health exam before the start of an exchange program with a zoo in Tacoma, Washington. One of Bloomington's males was going to be sent to Washington, while a female was being sent to Bloomington. The female is still expected to come to Miller Park Zoo as part of a breeding program.