Red Raccoon expansion to bring new café to downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A new café is coming to Main Street as part of Red Raccoon Games' expansion in downtown Bloomington.

"We're really just building a name for being mobile and having small locations," said Zeta Coffee owner Joel Aper. "Red Raccoon will be our first home and we have a few partnerships that we're finalizing, but we're beyond excited for this."

Local business owners and community members gathered Tuesday as Red Raccoon Games broke ground for its new location in the Main Place building at 301 N. Main St., next to the store’s current location at 309 N. Main St. Zeta Coffee will also set up shop in the new space, with a cart offering beverages including coffees, teas, boba teas and their own crafted sodas.

Aper said he focuses on weddings and private events, but plans to have the in-store location open throughout the day, keeping the same hours as Red Raccoon. They will have a pass-through window on some nights to serve coffee to customers on the sidewalk.

As for Red Raccoon, its retail space will grow from about 2,000 square feet to 3,200, and the in-store game play area is to go from 1,200 square feet to 3,500.

This follows an approved agreement with store owner Jamie Mathy and the Bloomington City Council that allowed him to remodel and move into the new location, while also adding 5,500-square-foot retail spaces that could accommodate two businesses.

“I really can't even imagine opening somewhere that wasn't in downtown,” Mathy said. "We've always leased space from somebody else, and now we get to have our business and own the building to so we can make our imprint and make sure that we're preserving downtown Bloomington."

Mathy said the building has been empty for 13 years, and it’s been even longer since it has had any significant work or remodeling done to it. The renovation will update the sprinkler system and the elevator, making the 8,500-square-foot basement ADA-accessible.

"In our current shop, I love the fact that we have that classic stairwell ... however, that stairwell causes a lot of issues with how people move through the space," Mathy said. "I'm very happy that our stairwell will be off to the side. It seems like such a little thing, but it will make a huge difference for people moving around the space."

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said it is exciting to see downtown Bloomington come alive with new businesses, along with the streetscape improvement that will invest $25 million to $30 million in projects while focusing on downtown's inner "beltloop."

"We've always seen great potential in downtown and now it's more and more alive every day," Mwilambwe said. "I look forward to our downtown streetscape plan, hopefully by sometime in July or August we will have something concrete for us to consider, and then we can start planning for the next steps."

Mathy stepped down as Ward 1 alderman in March, the same day he was notified that his project could be a conflict of interest under Illinois law. Grant Walch was later appointed to fill the seat during a May council meeting.

Red Raccoon is expected to invest almost $1.6 million into the Main Plaza property, and to make it financially feasible, an incentive package was made to provide municipal sales and city property tax reimbursements.

Red Raccoon will also receive 12 parking passes at no cost for the Market Street parking garage.

Through the rebate, 50% of the municipal sales tax generated by Red Raccoon Games over six years will be reimbursed to Mathy’s LLCs, Forgetful Friends and Bowties and Fezzes, with the other 50% going to the city.

As for the two other retail spaces, 100% of the municipal sales tax generated by new businesses in those spaces would be reimbursed to Red Raccoon over six years, but is contingent on those businesses being new to the city.

The tax incentive payments will be made until Mathy's business has received $196,900 or until the agreement ends on March 31, 2029. All of the city's portion of the property tax for the Main Plaza property will be abated for six years.

"Hats off to the businesses who have invested in downtown and the property owners," said Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. "This is a great opportunity to have something physically noticeable for people as they drive past and see the thrill of the building."

The other two businesses would be issued four of the 12 parking spaces — two each — as part of the agreement.

As for now, Mathy said they are working with Workbench Architects to finalize plans, and Catalyst Construction to hopefully start construction in November. They plan to move into Main Plaza by June or July 2023.