Red Kettles fall short, but Bloomington Salvation Army still fundraising

BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of Bloomington’s Red Kettle Campaign fell short this year but the corps, is still hopeful that its Christmas Campaign will reach its goal.

Bloomington Corps Director of Development Angie Bubon said they are still receiving and counting donations to the Christmas Campaign, which is the largest fundraiser of the year.

There is no hard and fast end date, but the corps tends to have an event in late January announcing the total amount raised. Bubon is not sure they will be able to hold the event this year, given the pandemic.

This year the corps has a goal of $515,000 overall. As of Wednesday, it was a little shy of $448,700 in total, around 87% of the way, according to a press release.

“I am hopeful that we’re going to meet that goal,” Bubon said.

The Red Kettle portion of fundraising had a goal of $175,000 and raised $162,300. The corps attributes the shortfall to a variety of factors, including the economic impact of the pandemic, as well as trends toward online shopping and shoppers carrying less cash, the release said.

“Red Kettle did fall a little bit short of our plan for them within the whole goal,” Bubon said.

Bell ringers were out from before Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. Donations to the Christmas Campaign can still be made online or via the mail. Checks should mention that they are for the Christmas Campaign, Bubon said, so they can be counted toward the fundraiser.

Funding from the campaign supports the corps’ work throughout the year, including the food pantry, comprehensive emergency assistance program and Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter.

The pantry can always use donations and volunteers, Bubon said. Beyond food, that includes personal hygiene products, including full-size products, not just travel-size. Paper towels and toilet paper are also helpful.

“Those are always ongoing needs,” Bubon said.

Monetary donations are needed as well. The corps' next major fundraising event is the annual golf outing in June. The proceeds from that fundraiser go to the Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter, Bubon said.

